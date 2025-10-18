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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
NanoProtect HEPA filter
Discontinued
Support
FY6172/30
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Double deck of outstanding filter media to ensure doubled superior particle removal performance. Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common alergen, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. Filters ultra fine particles as small as 20nm
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