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2 year warranty

All series

NanoProtect HEPA filter

Discontinued

Support

NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY6172/30

NanoProtect HEPA filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Double deck of outstanding filter media to ensure doubled superior particle removal performance. Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common alergen, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. Filters ultra fine particles as small as 20nm

  • PDF file
  • 18 October 2025

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