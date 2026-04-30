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  • Designed for quiet. Built for power. Designed for quiet. Built for power. Designed for quiet. Built for power.

    Philips Table Fan 1000 Series Desk Fans

    CX1030/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Designed for quiet. Built for power.

    Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds and smooth rotation for personalized comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek, modern design, this table fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance—perfect for any space.

    See all benefits

    Philips Table Fan 1000 Series Desk Fans

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    Designed for quiet. Built for power.

    Strong cooling & quiet operation for true comfort.

    • Strong airflow up to 2000 m³/h
    • Quiet cooling at 35 dB(A) (1)
    • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
    • Automatic rotation & tilting
    • Head diameter 35 cm
    Powerful airflow for instant relief

    Powerful airflow for instant relief

    With a cooling capacity up to 2000 m³/h and 5 blades, this fan delivers intense airflow that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.

    Quiet cooling for undisturbed rest

    Quiet cooling for undisturbed rest

    Operating at a subtle 35 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a peaceful bedroom at night—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment, perfect for sleep, work, or reading.

    Long-distance breeze for maximum cooling

    Long-distance breeze for maximum cooling

    Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.

    3 speed settings for personalized cooling

    3 speed settings for personalized cooling

    Customize your comfort with 3 adjustable speed settings—ranging from a gentle breeze to powerful airflow. Effortlessly tailor the cooling to suit your needs with a simple turn of the knob.

    Automatic rotation & tilting to reach every corner

    Automatic rotation & tilting to reach every corner

    Enjoy optimal air circulation with automatic 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, designed to deliver a refreshing breeze throughout the entire room.

    Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

    Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

    With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season—all backed by a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind.

    XL Base for enhanced stability

    XL Base for enhanced stability

    The extra-large base provides added stability, minimizing wobbling even at higher speeds for a safer and more reliable cooling experience.

    Designed for your home

    Designed for your home

    A sleek, durable design that complements any interior—built to last and made to belong, with a 35 cm head diameter.

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    Operating at just 35W, this fan consumes 70 times less energy than a standard portable air conditioner—helping you stay cool while dramatically reducing energy use and costs.

    Easy to set up & clean

    Easy to set up & clean

    Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a dry cloth to maintain optimal performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Black
      Secondary color
      Grey
      Primary Material
      Metal
      Secondary Material
      Plastic

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      35 W
      Min. sound level
      35 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      45 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      2000 m³/h

    • Usability

      Speed settings
      3
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Oscillation
      80°
      Vertical Tilt
      30°
      Remote control
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Head diameter
      35 cm
      Product Length
      35 cm
      Product Width
      27.6 cm
      Product Height
      48.5 cm
      Product Weight
      3.1 kg
      Package Length
      46.2 cm
      Package Width
      27.8 cm
      Package Height
      42.7 cm
      Package Weight
      4.8 kg

    • Energy Efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      0 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) Sound level at the lowest speed.
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