CX1030/01
Designed for quiet. Built for power.
Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds and smooth rotation for personalized comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek, modern design, this table fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance—perfect for any space.See all benefits
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With a cooling capacity up to 2000 m³/h and 5 blades, this fan delivers intense airflow that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.
Operating at a subtle 35 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a peaceful bedroom at night—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment, perfect for sleep, work, or reading.
Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.
Customize your comfort with 3 adjustable speed settings—ranging from a gentle breeze to powerful airflow. Effortlessly tailor the cooling to suit your needs with a simple turn of the knob.
Enjoy optimal air circulation with automatic 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, designed to deliver a refreshing breeze throughout the entire room.
With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season—all backed by a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind.
The extra-large base provides added stability, minimizing wobbling even at higher speeds for a safer and more reliable cooling experience.
A sleek, durable design that complements any interior—built to last and made to belong, with a 35 cm head diameter.
Operating at just 35W, this fan consumes 70 times less energy than a standard portable air conditioner—helping you stay cool while dramatically reducing energy use and costs.
Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a dry cloth to maintain optimal performance.
General Specification
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