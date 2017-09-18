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  • Prolongs machine lifetime Prolongs machine lifetime Prolongs machine lifetime

    Maintenance kit

    CA6706/10

    Prolongs machine lifetime

    This maintenance kit allows you to prevent your full automatic Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. Designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

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    Maintenance kit

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    Prolongs machine lifetime

    Brew better tasting coffee

    • Same as CA6706/00
    • Total protection kit
    • 2x descaler & 2x water filter
    • 6x Oil Remover & Grease
    Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

    Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

    The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

    Perfect decalcification of water circuits

    Perfect decalcification of water circuits

    The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

    All you need to perfectly protect your Full Auto machine

    All you need to perfectly protect your Full Auto machine

    The Philips Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Philips and Saeco Espresso Machines

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.

    Protects your system against limescale build-up

    Protects your system against limescale build-up

    This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups according to water hardness.

    Only use Philips consumables

    Only use Philips consumables

    Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Includes
      2 Espresso Decalcifier bottles, 2 BRITA INTENZA+ Water filter cartridges, 6x Coffee Oil Remover, lubricating grease

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      0.9  kg
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