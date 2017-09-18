CA6706/10
Prolongs machine lifetime
This maintenance kit allows you to prevent your full automatic Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. Designed to give you the best performance of your applianceSee all benefits
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The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.
The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.
The Philips Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Philips and Saeco Espresso Machines
Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.
This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups according to water hardness.
Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
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