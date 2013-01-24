Home
Maintenance kit

CA6706/10
    Brew better tasting coffee

    • Same as CA6706/00
    • Total protection kit
    • 2x descaler & 2x water filter
    • 6x Oil Remover & Grease
    Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

    The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

    Perfect decalcification of water circuits

    The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

    All you need to perfectly protect your Full Auto machine

    The Philips Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Philips and Saeco Espresso Machines

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.

    Protects your system against limescale build-up

    This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups according to water hardness.

    Only use Philips consumables

    Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

    Specification highlights

    • Weight of product

      0.9  kg

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Includes
      2 Espresso Decalcifier bottles, 2 BRITA INTENZA+ Water filter cartridges, 6x Coffee Oil Remover, lubricating grease

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      0.9  kg

