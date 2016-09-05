CA6502/65
Perfect milk foam for your coffee
The Philips milk frother creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!See all benefits
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With a capacity of 120ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips milk frother will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos.
The whisker and lid of the Philips milk frother are dishwasher proof for easy cleaning.
The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Philips milk frother and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.
Cleaning the Philips milk frother requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick coating and the smooth surface inside out. The waterproof casing allows washing the milk frother with ease.
The cordless 360 degrees pirouette base of your Philips milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.
The Philips milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.
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