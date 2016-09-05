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    Milk frother

    CA6502/65

    Perfect milk foam for your coffee

    The Philips milk frother creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!

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    Milk frother

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    See all Coffee maker accessories and parts

    Perfect milk foam for your coffee

    Dishwasher proof elements for utmost ease of use

    • Non-stick coating
    • Fits 120ml milk
    • Enough for 2 cappuccinos
    • Prepares hot & cold froth
    Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

    Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

    With a capacity of 120ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips milk frother will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos.

    Dishwasher proof whisker and lid

    Dishwasher proof whisker and lid

    The whisker and lid of the Philips milk frother are dishwasher proof for easy cleaning.

    Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

    Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

    The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.

    Mechanical whisking for ultimate foam fineness

    Mechanical whisking for ultimate foam fineness

    Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Philips milk frother and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.

    Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

    Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

    Cleaning the Philips milk frother requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick coating and the smooth surface inside out. The waterproof casing allows washing the milk frother with ease.

    360° Base

    360° Base

    The cordless 360 degrees pirouette base of your Philips milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.

    One touch for easy operation

    One touch for easy operation

    The Philips milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      120  l
      Frothing time
      130  s

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH)
      151 x 151 x 217  mm
      Weight of product
      0.76  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      130 x 130 x 200  mm

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel & plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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