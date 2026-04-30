Search terms

EN
AR
  • Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes
  • Play Pause

    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

    AC3421/13

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

    Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

    Humidifies the air naturally and hygienically

    • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • 650 ml/h humidification
    • 3.2L water tank
    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 78 m2

    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 78 m2

    The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 300 m3/h. It can easily handle large spaces of up to 78m2 (1) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 10 minutes (2).

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h

    Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h

    Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 650 ml/h (4). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (5)

    Create a clean and comforting sleep environment with a night light

    Create a clean and comforting sleep environment with a night light

    Set a thorough air purification program for the bedroom before the kids go to bed. Then, the silent sleep mode activates and a night light turns on. Children feel reassured, and parents can sleep soundly.

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (6), Staphylococcus bacteria (7), and 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (8).

    Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 16.5 dB (9), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 43W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

    3.2L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15h

    3.2L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15h

    Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.2L water tank, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect, Evaporative humidification
      Color
      Dark Grey
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Recycled Plastic (~30%)
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes (Google, Alexa)
      Capacity Watertank
      3.2L

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      43W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
      Min. sound level
      16.5 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      51 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      300 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Humidification rate
      650 ml/h
      Max. room size
      78 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.8m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (5 levels)
      Ambient night light
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year / 6 months
      Water tank empty alert
      Yes

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      52cm
      Product Weight
      6.5kg
      Product Width
      28.5cm
      Product Length
      28.5cm
      Package Length
      34.5cm
      Package Width
      34.5cm
      Package Height
      56.3cm
      Package Weight
      8.1kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      100-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      3in1 HEPA filter
      Included Accessories 2
      Humidification filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY3400
      Related Accessories 2
      FY3401

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
    • (2) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 300m3/h
    • (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA
    • (4) Tested by CVC according to GB/T 23332-2018. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
    • (5) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
    • (6) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min
    • (7) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.
    • (9) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
    • (10) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
    • (11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.