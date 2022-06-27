Search terms

Philips Lumea IPL 9000 device
Lumea IPL 9000 Series BRI984/02 IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ 2.0

This product is discontinued
Enjoy 12 months of smooth skin¹

SenseIQ 2.0 technology for a personalized hair removal treatment, our signature combination of: Improved smart sensors that measure your skin tone and support you in selecting a setting for a comfortable treatment. 4 attachments designed for each curve of your body. Philips Lumea IPL app to support your treatment routine.

Fast results

93% hair reduction in only 4 bi-weekly treatments on lower legs²

Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes only 11 minutes to cover both lower legs³.

Clinically proven performance

Long-lasting hair reduction﻿⁴

Lumea IPL uses warm, gentle pulses of light to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for up to 12 months⁵.

Four attachments⁶

Designed for optimal﻿ skin contact

Four attachments⁶ optimized for gentle treatment of your body curves

Hair removal device package

The only Philips Lumea with 4 attachments⁶ and Luxury beauty box

4 attachments⁶ that smoothly glide across the skin for a premium experience.

Try & Buy IPL hair removal device

60 Day Money Back Guarantee

We are confident that you will love your Philips Lumea IPL, but after 60 Days of use if you aren’t fully satisfied, for whatever reason, you can return and get a full refund.

Expert help and advice

How often should I use my Philips Lumea?

How do I clean my Philips Lumea?

How do I get the intended results with Philips Lumea?

What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?

Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?

Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?

Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?

Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?

Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?

How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?

Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?

Can Philips Lumea be used by men too?

How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?

At what age can I use Philips Lumea?

Can I use my Philips Lumea on my bikini area?

Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?

Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colors?

Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?

* MDMA-2-2024-2692
¹ Median result 88% hair reduction on lower legs after 12 treatments
² Median results on women
³ Based on average female and lowest intensity setting.
When following the treatment schedule
After 12 treatments
Includes 2 precision attachments
Excluding contra-indications as per manual
