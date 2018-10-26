Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Products
SC2002/01 Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system

SC2002/01

How often should I use my Philips Lumea?

If you would like to know how often you should treat your skin with Philips Lumea, find out the answer in the lines below.

Every two weeks

We recommend treating your skin with Philips Lumea once every two weeks for the first two months. Using Lumea more often than biweekly may cause skin irritation.  

Do I need to keep using Philips Lumea once my skin is hair-free?

To maintain hair-free skin, we recommend repeating the Lumea treatment every four to eight weeks. This will keep your hair roots inactive and prevent hair from growing back.  

Will I see quicker results if I use Lumea more often?

No, using your Philips Lumea more often than recommended will not speed up the hair removal process.

Do not treat the same area multiple times in one session as this will not improve efficacy and can cause skin irritation. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: SC2002/01 , SC2002/00 , SC2001/00 .

Troubleshooting

Other faults (2)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.