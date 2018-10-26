If you would like to know how often you should treat your skin with Philips Lumea, find out the answer in the lines below.
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?
Every two weeks
We recommend treating your skin with Philips Lumea once every two weeks for the first two months. Using Lumea more often than biweekly may cause skin irritation.
Do I need to keep using Philips Lumea once my skin is hair-free?
To maintain hair-free skin, we recommend repeating the Lumea treatment every four to eight weeks. This will keep your hair roots inactive and prevent hair from growing back.
Will I see quicker results if I use Lumea more often?
No, using your Philips Lumea more often than recommended will not speed up the hair removal process.
Do not treat the same area multiple times in one session as this will not improve efficacy and can cause skin irritation.