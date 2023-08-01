Search terms

Shaver 1000 Series

Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S1151/00
    Philips Shaver 1000 Series gives you a fast, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, wet and dry use, and full washability make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value. See all benefits

      • ComfortCut Blades
      • 3D Floating Heads
      • Shave wet & dry
      • One-touch open
      ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

      ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades comfortably cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

      3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

      Floating heads move freely in three directions to keep contact with the curves of your face without nicking your skin.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

      A durable NiMH battery provides 40 minutes of shaving power on an 8h charge. That's good for about 13 shaves.

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 min / 13 shaves
        Charging time
        8 hours full charge

      • Design

        Color
        Blue Malibu
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handle

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        3D Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 55.000 cuts/minute

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Display
        Charging indicator
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

