Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI
Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.
50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.
Made with the planet in mind
Engineered for strength, designed with purpose
We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.
Built to last: up to a 7-year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Get closer, with ultimate skin comfort
Our most innovative shaver cuts hair at root level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.
Male Grooming App
Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app
Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.