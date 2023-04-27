Search terms

i9000 Prestige Ultra

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving¹

A new﻿ level of closeness

Root-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

A d﻿ay-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

Standard Product Photograph

Closeness

A close shave tha﻿t lasts all day

Achieve your finest close shave with our root-level cutting system. You'll feel the all-day difference straight away.

Precision

Cut precisely even in hard-to-shave areas

Experience constant contact between shaving head and skin. From the contours on your neck to under your nose.

Efficiency

Power through longer beard hair efficiently

Make shaving 1, 3 and 7-day beards effortless, with shaving that automatically adapts to your beard when it needs it.

i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Triple Action Lift & Cut System

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) 360 Precision Flexing Head

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Active Pressure & Motion Guidance

Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Hydro SkinGlide Coating

50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

Made with the planet in mind

Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

Built to​ last: up to a 7-year warranty²

Built to​ last: up to a 7-year warranty²

Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

Get closer, with ultimate skin comfort

Our most innovative shaver cuts hair at root level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.

A hand holding a razor and next to it a display of the Male Grooming App

Male Grooming App

Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app

Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.

Select your i9000 Prestige Ultra Shaver

Disclaimers

¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023.
² 2 year warranty + 5 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase. 
** vs. Philips 3000 Series
*** vs. predecessor
**** vs. coating with no beads
***** vs. water in cartridge
****** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

