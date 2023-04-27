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Body Groomer 7000 Series

Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

Suggested retail price

This product is discontinued
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The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand¹

Close results with the skin protection you need

Total body grooming, safe even below the belt

Your Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the most stubborn hairs.

Meet the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series

Gentle enough for everywhere, effective enough to rely on, your Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series has everything you need for comfortable full body grooming.

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Comfort

Skin-friendly body grooming

With patented cutting technology and a uniquely designed comb, get a gentle yet effective trim and shave every time.

Precision

Close results on skin

Designed for smooth, close shaving, removing hairs even to 0.2mm length.

Convenience

Versatile styling across the body

Designed for full body, customized styling, even on sensitive and intimate areas.

User guide
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM Interchangeable head 7000/9000

Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed, or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.

OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) Triple_Protection_System_Deep_Black

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM 2D flexing head 7000/9000

Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.

OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) Rounded_comfort_tips_trimmer_Deep_Black

An efficient, comfortable trim every time

Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.

OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM Close Shave 7000/9000

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

Ready when you need it

Close-up of cordless Body Groomer 7000

Up to 120 minutes runtime

Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips Body Groomer 7000 series. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.

Philips Body Groomer, 5-year warranty

Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty²

Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

Introducing versatile styling

Get the comfort with closeness you deserve

Your body, just the way you like it. Find out what the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series can do for you.

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Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

Select your i9000 Prestige Ultra Shaver

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iF Design Award 2025

iF Design Award 2025

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Organized from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.

reddot winner 2025

reddot winner 2025

The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.

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Body Groomer 7000 Series
Body Groomer 7000 Series

Disclaimers

¹ Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
* Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

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