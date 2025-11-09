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  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming Gentle on skin, full-body grooming Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

    Body Groomer 5000 Series With Triple Protect shave system

    BG5475/15

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

    Experience a close, smooth shave all over your body, including your intimate areas, without compromising on skin comfort. There are 3 length settings for a versatile trim, plus the foldable back attachment helps with hard-to-reach areas.

    See all benefits

    Body Groomer 5000 Series With Triple Protect shave system

    Similar products

    See all Trimming and shaving

    Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

    For clean & skin-friendly results across the body

    • Triple Protect shave system
    • Close results on skin
    • Foldable back attachment
    • Bi-directional trimming combs
    • 100% Showerproof
    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

    For extra reach in hard-to-reach areas

    For extra reach in hard-to-reach areas

    Our newly designed, foldable back attachment delivers an enhanced ergonomic experience and significantly improves reachability across the body. The handle comes with various settings to allow for comfortable shaving from all sides.

    Click-on combs for trimming hair in any direction

    Click-on combs for trimming hair in any direction

    Offering customizable lengths of 2, 3 or 5 mm to suit your style, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option*, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      • Foldable back attachment

    • Power

      Run time
      100 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Lithium
      Battery status
      Low battery indicator
      Usage
      Cordless

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip
      Finishing
      Deep black

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years**

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Body
      Solution
      Trim & Shave

    • Styling tools

      Shaving system
      Triple Protect shave system

    • Combs

      Body
      • 2mm
      • 3mm
      • 5mm

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    • Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    • *Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
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