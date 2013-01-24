Home
    Juicer Girl

    We believe in the power of fruit and vegetables. They are a great source of vitamins minerals – and dietary fiber. And as the World Health Organization (WHO) says, Variety is important – and fresh is better.

     

    So how can we manage to eat our minimum recommendation of 400g of fruit and vegetables per day? Juicing! That way, you have total control over what goes into each glass – and you know it’s deliciously fresh because you make it everyday at home.

    400g
    The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day
    1.7 million people
    1.7 million people lives could be saved each year by eating more fruit and vegetables
    Fruits
    Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet
    Homemade juices
    Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables
    * Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.

    Fancy for a refreshing juice or maybe a nutritious smoothie?

     

    When you drink juices made at home - with fruit and vegetables - your know that you're getting the benefits of their natural nutrition. Because the extraction process releases nutrients from the plant's cells. Philips juicers are all easy to clean, within one minute. So the type of juicer you choose depends on the type of juice you enjoy.

    What is the nutritional intake of a juice ?

     

    Together with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) we researched the nutritional content of juicers prepared with our centrifugal and masticating juicers. If you’re curious how much fiber, sugar and fat is in a juice, check out below!

    Healthy juice app with inspiring recipes and healthy tips, now available!


    Download the Philips Healthy Drinks app now. It’s a handy way to get the most out of juicing and blending. So you can start making healthy and delicious juices – or expand your repertoire of recipes.

    After all, fresh juices and smoothies are great ways to increase your intake of vitamins and other vital nutrients.
    As the world's leading juicer brand, Philips brings to you both masticating slow juicers and fast centrifugal juicers. Both help you get the most out of your fresh ingredients. And we've made then easy to use – and to clean – so you will want to use them every day.

    Simple and delicious healthy recipes  


    From Green Eyecatcher to a handy hangover remedy – we put together some inspiring recipes that are easy to make with your Philips juicer. Whether you choose to use centrifugal juicer, a masticating juicer – or both. Download for free, and your delicious healthy juices.

    Green Ginger Peach Smoothie

     

    Ideal for an afternoon pick-me-up. This smoothie gets its green from the young leaves of baby spinach. Frozen peach slices help to thicken the smoothies. And fresh ginger adds a refreshing tangy zing! This smoothie is an excellent source of vitamin K, dietary fiber, vitamin A and C – plus potassium.

     

    Ingredients:

    • 100g (1 c) lightly packed baby spinach
    • 1 tsp grated peeled fresh ginger
    • 450 g (2 c) frozen sliced peaches
    • 2 tsp honey
    • 300 mL (1 1/4 c) water

     

    View Recipes