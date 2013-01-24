Home
The Philips Airfryer with unique Rapid Air Technology

    Healthier frying with air

    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* and easy to clean

     

    •Up to 80% less fat*

    •Easy to clean

    •No smell of fryed oil compared to a regular fryer  

     

    Do you like to fry food at home, but do you experience the disadvantages of a fryer? Unhealthy, nasty odors, hard to clean,…The Philips Airfryer is the ideal solution! With the Philips Airfryer you can fry much healthier…with air!

    Compared to a normal fryer, fries from the Philips Airfryer contain up to 80% less fat* and taste delicious! Also, the Philips Airfryer is easy to clean as the drawer food basket and attachments are 100% dishwasher safe and doesn’t cause any unpleasant odors in your home when frying the food

     

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    Frying

    With the Airfryer you can fry in a healthy way. Compared to a normal fryer, fries from the Philips Airfryer contain up to 80% less fat* and taste delicious!

     

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Roasting

    You can also roast spareribs or other meats in the Airfryer. Did you know you can even cook steak in the Airfryer? So the Airfryer is truly multifunctional for all kinds of food!

    Baking

    Fancy something sweet? Or do you like to bake impressive cakes? This is also possible in the Airfryer! You can make desserts such as crème brûlée, a delicious apple pie and even cupcakes.

    Grilling

    Meat and fish can also be grilled with the Airfryer such tasty chicken drumsticks. Sear your meat quickly at high temperature and enjoy juicy, tender meat. 

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air

     

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology enables you to fry with air to make food which is crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. All this with up to 80% less fat*.

     

    How does it work?

    The unique Rapid Air technology from Philips allows you to prepare food using only air. Thanks to its unique combination of fast and precise circulating hot air, an optimal temperature balance and a grill element it allows you to fry, roast, bake or grill all kinds of delicious food. Because you are only using air for frying, it is much safer and it saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer. Thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts the Airfryer is also easy to clean!

     

    * Compared to fries cooked in a normal Philips deep fat fryer.

      How do I use the Airfryer?

      video thumbnail

      Once the correct temperature is reached, open the drawer and put the food inside. It's that simple! Watch the video below to see how it works

       

      Airfryer app

      video thumbnail

      With more than 200 recipes the Philips Airfryer app inspires home cooks every day to prepare a delicious, healthy meal.

       

      You can download the app for iOS or Android.

      Philips Airfryer recipes

       

      See the top 8 recipes, and find more Airfryer recipes via the download button below!

      FAQ

