Ratatouille | Philips

This versatile dish is packed with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 250 grams of eggplant (aubergine), sliced in rounds
- 250 grams of zucchini (courgette), sliced in rounds
- 250 grams of bell peppers, sliced
- 250 grams of tomatoes, peeled and quartered
- 2 onions, peeled and chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- Olive oil
- Bay leaf
- Thyme sprig
- Salt and pepper
Directions
- Wash and slice all of the vegetables. To peel the tomatoes drop them in boiling water for about 10 seconds and use a sharp paring knife to help slip off the peel.
- Preheat the HomeCooker for 3 minutes at 175°C.
- Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the sliced eggplant and cook, turning occasionally for 5 minutes at 175°C. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and remove the eggplant.
- Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the zucchini slices. Cook for about 4 minutes at 175°C, then season with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Repeat the procedure for the bell peppers
- Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil and the onions to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes at 175°C.
- Add the tomatoes and the pre-cooked vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers. Then add the bay leaf and thyme.
- Add the garlic and salt and pepper if needed. Cover the HomeCooker with the lid and cook at 110°C for 30 minutes.
- Chef’s tip: Ratatouille originated in the south of France, and some say in the city of Nice itself. It features the vegetables you would be likely to find in a potager in the middle of summer: