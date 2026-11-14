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Climate care

Climate care (45)

1 - 12 of 45 results
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
5000 Series

HU5710/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood
  • Easy to use & smart control
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  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan

Philips Pedestal Fan
2000 Series

CX2550/00
  • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 40 cm
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  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series
  • Philips 5000 Series

Philips 5000 Series
Smart Tower Ceramic Heater

CX5120/11
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Temperature display
  • AI-powered for energy saving
  • Connected to the Air+ App
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  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series

Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
Tower Fan

CX7550/01
  • Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Connected with Air+ app
  • Low energy consumption
  • DC motor
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  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
4in1 Purifier, Fan, Heater & Humidifier

AMF970/10
  • Purifies with powerful 185 m3/h filtration
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • Rapid 3 second heating
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud Technology
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  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fan

CX1520/01
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 db (A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
1000 Series

HU1509/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood.
  • Easy to use. Easy to maintain.
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product

New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
  • Our most energy efficient purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
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