HU5710/00
Breathe the difference
Combat dry air symptoms hygienically, powered by NanoCloud technology. Engineered to protect you and your family from inhaling harmful bacteria while enjoying all the benefits of aromatherapy, ambient lighting, and smart app control.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Balanced humidity levels help to improve perceived air quality (1). This humidifier is developed to soothe discomfort caused by dry air, such as dryness affecting the skin, lips, nasal passages and eyes, as well as throat irritation, nasal congestion and static electricity. And it helps to keep your indoor plants well-hydrated, promoting a healthier home environment.
The 3 fan speeds and automatic settings ensure the performance and comfort you choose. Thanks to the emission of up to 400 ml/h, every room up to 56 m² is effectively humidified. (2,3)
Breathe comfortably with minimal refills. The XL 4,5L water reservoir offers up to 37 hours of continuous use for your convenience. Enjoy a comfortable atmosphere with fewer interruptions.
There is no other technology that releases cleaner water vapor into the air than Philips NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. The advantage is air humidification with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers(4), making this humidifier an ideal solution for baby rooms, and safe to use with tap water.
NanoCloud's invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches (5). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.
Don’t give microbes and chance and prevent moisture buildup with the smart QuickDry mode (patent pending). It uses the power of the fan to dry the filter faster and a sensor to turn off the device once the filter is dry. The result? More hygienic filter maintenance, and a prolonged filter lifespan.
Experience all the benefits of aromatherapy with our humidifier's aroma add-on feature. Infusing the mist with your preferred essential oils, allowing you to enhance your overall well-being.
Whether you prefer a warm glow for relaxation or a bright, energizing scene, this humidifier allows you to set the mood with ambient light to complement any moment.
Experience a comfortable night’s sleep with optimal humidity and wake up more refreshed. Sleep mode ensures the device works quietly yet efficiently during the night. Use the night light to create a relaxing bedtime environment.
Whether you're at home or away, this smart humidifier gives you full control. The Air+ app provides a smart experience that allows you to adjust humidity settings, select optimal lighting, and program timers and schedules. Anywhere, anytime.
Experience effortless refilling with our dual-option design. Either detach the top cover to replenish with water. Or use the side-fill feature to add water while its running. Maintain comfort with ease.
Enjoy fast humidification while keeping your energy bill low. Even at the highest setting, this humidifier consumes only 8W, comparable to a LED light bulb. That is good news for the planet, and your pocket too.
