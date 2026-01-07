Search terms

    600 series Air Purifier

    AC0651/10

    2 Awards

    Energy-efficient air purifier with a smart sensor

    Our most energy-efficient air purifier with real-time air quality feedback. Removes allergens and pollutants while using minimal energy. Its compact, sleek design fits seamlessly into your home. Control it remotely with the Philips Air+ app

    600 series Air Purifier

    Energy-efficient air purifier with a smart sensor

    • Purifies rooms up to 44 m2
    • Operates at max. 12W
    • 170 m³/h clean air rate
    • Connected to the Air+ app
    Removes pollutants in under 17 mins (3)

    Removes pollutants in under 17 mins (3)

    Our air purifier delivers clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR of 170 m3/h, thoroughly purifying rooms up to 44m2. Say goodbye to pollutants like PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and more in under 17 minutes (3)

    Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns (1)

    Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns (1)

    Our 2-layer filtration system featuring NanoProtect HEPA technology captures an impressive 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2 x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(2).

    AeraSense sensors to detect indoor pollutant

    AeraSense sensors to detect indoor pollutant

    Using AeraSense sensors, the purifier scans the air 1000x per second and report on your air quality in real time. Check the devices digital display or the Air+ app to quickly understand air pollution levels in your home.

    Removes viruses and aerosols from the air (4)

    Removes viruses and aerosols from the air (4)

    Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest know virus. Tested independently by external lab to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus (5).

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality you can trust

    When choosing Philips, you choose Philips for a trusted brand with 80+ years of experience in air care and health tech. Our air purifiers undergo 170 strict inspection tests before release and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Energy-efficient design

    Energy-efficient design

    Achieve cleaner air with minimal energy consumption and save money on your energy bill. Operating at max. 12W, our purifier is 2x more energy-efficient than other leading air purifiers (7). In sleep mode, it consumes just 2W, 30x less energy than a traditional lightbulb.

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In sleep mode, it operates only at 19 dB (6), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance. With this setting, the air in your home will be clean always, even at nighttime.

    Control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app

    Use our app for extra convenience and control. In the app, you can turn your purifier on and off, adjust speed settings, check the air quality in your home and monitor your filter status. Additionally, learn more about air purification through our collection of in-app articles and check outdoor air quality data, available to you anytime, anywhere.

    Intuitive color ring display

    Intuitive color ring display

    Receive immediate air quality feedback through the color ring of the purifiers interface. As your device cleans the air, the color ring will switch from red to blue.

    Auto mode and 3 manual speeds: medium, turbo, sleep mode

    Auto mode and 3 manual speeds: medium, turbo, sleep mode

    Customize your air purification experience with our purifier's 3 different speed settings: sleep, medium, and turbo. In Auto mode, it will choose the best speed to clean the air in home based on real-time air quality feedback.

    Filter lifetime Indicator

    Filter lifetime Indicator

    Our purifier alerts you when it's time for a filter replacement. Plus, you can monitor your filter status using the Air+ app. Philips original filters guarantee optimal performance for up to 12 months, ensuring that your air is clean all year around.

    Compact size and sleek design

    Compact size and sleek design

    Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space, effortlessly enhancing both the air comfort and aesthetic of your home. At just 34 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk or shelf. Enjoy fresh and clean air with a touch of sophistication.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Air purifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Color
      White, Light Grey
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      12W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5
      Min. sound level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      49 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      170 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      44 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.6m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (Sleep, Medium, Turbo)
      Ambient night light
      No
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      34,1cm
      Product Weight
      2.2kg
      Product Width
      23.7cm
      Product Length
      24.3cm
      Package Length
      26.3cm
      Package Width
      26.3cm
      Package Height
      37.5cm
      Package Weight
      3.2kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <1W
      Voltage
      100-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      2in1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY0611

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (2)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
    • (3) From the air that passed through the filter, this is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing the room size of 48 m³ by CADR 170 m³/h (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (4)From the air that passes through the filter.
    • (5)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
    • (6)Calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
    • (7)Declared CADR per Watt, at max. power, vs. top-20 selling air purifiers on Amazon Germany, March 2023
    • (8)Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips user's average usage time and WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
