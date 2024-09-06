CX2120/01
The fastest way to warm up your space
Experience remarkable heating speeds and whisper-quiet performance in a compact design. Featuring rapid 2-second heating with adjustable power up to 1500W, advanced safety features, and easy portability.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 1500W. Ideal for rooms up to 15m2 in size.
Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24dB(A) - quieter than a whisper - thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night’s sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.
The 2000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 65° overheat protection, (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame retardant materials, and (5) a safety auto-off after 16 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.
Choose from 2 power modes: gentle heating at 600W or powerful heating at 1500W. For energy savings up to 25%(1), set your target temperature from 3 levels - Low, Medium, or High - which automatically maintain the ambient temperature within different temperature ranges.
The 2000 series combines powerful warmth with a sleek, stylish design that complements any room. With its compact dimensions of just 24.9cm in height and 17.7cm in width, it can fit seamlessly into any corner.
Wherever you need warmth, our heater is there. Designed for easy portability, its lightweight build at just 1.51kg and convenient built-in handle at the back allow you to move it from room to room effortlessly. Enjoy warmth wherever you choose to relax or work.
When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our compact fan heaters go through 122 tests to ensure they provide you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Performance
Usability
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Energy efficiency
Maintenance
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.