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Home audio

Home audio (31)

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Portable Radio

TAR1506/00
  • FM/MW
  • Analog tuning
  • Battery operated
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Clock Radio

TAR4406/12
  • Mirror finish
  • FM digital tuning
  • USB phone charger
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Clock Radio

TAR3306/12
  • Large, clear display
  • FM digital tuning
  • Dual alarm
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  • Fidelio
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Fidelio
Bluetooth® turntable

TAFT1/10
  • Turntable and CD player
  • Bluetooth® 5.4, Auracast™
  • High-quality components
  • RCA aux-out, headphone port
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Clock Radio

TADR402/98
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CD Soundmachine

PX840T/05
  • Bluetooth
  • 50W
  • Dynamic light
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Clock Radio

TAR3205/98
  • FM, Digital tuning
  • Dual alarm
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Multimedia Speaker

SPA4000BK/00
  • Bluetooth® desktop speaker
  • 14 W max (7 W RMS)
  • RGB LED strip lights
  • Up to 12 hours play time
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CD Soundmachine

AZ328/12
  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
  • Tape
  • 2W
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Internet Radio

TAR8805/98
  • DAB+
  • Spotify connect
  • Bluetooth®
  • with wireless phone charger
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CD Soundmachine

AZ330T/12
  • Bluetooth
  • USB Direct
  • 4W
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Portable Radio

AE1500/00
  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
  • Built-in speaker
  • Headphone jack
  • Battery operated
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