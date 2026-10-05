2 year warranty
New
AC0520/10
Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles, with minimal energy and noise. With built-in aromatherapy, all in a sleek and compact design.
Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
Our smallest purifier
Filter lifetime of 3 years
60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
This purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 25 m² every hour (1), making it ideal for small spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices.
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Breathe easier with thorough air purification which reduces allergens, airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (3-6)
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