2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one AirPurifier
Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and cozy air all year round, adapted to you.
Purifies rooms up to 70m2
270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Connected to Air+ App
It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 70 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.
Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(4).
Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1579 m3/h, fully customizable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort need.
4.7
of 5
58
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
ntntn
24/06/2024
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Its quite robust
[Employee of philipsglobal] Good for cool as well as warm air. The feature of rotation is really good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Air Performer 8000 series AMF870/35 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Date of Use 2023-05-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Air Performer 8000 series AMF870/35 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Date of Use 2023-05-23
Sherry S.
20/12/2023
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Silent, gives you control and easy on the eye
[Employee of philipsglobal] The product is very practical, quiet, well-designed and easy-to-use. I really like the excellent build quality and premium finish. The best thing about it is that the Philips Air+ app lets you monitor the air quality and control the device from anywhere in the world which is a blessing for lazy people like me! Overall, I would highly recommend it.
Pros
Works with an app. Easy to use. Convenient. Gives you full control. Beautiful design. Variable fan speed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Air Performer 8000 series AMF870/35 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Date of Use 2022-11-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Air Performer 8000 series AMF870/35 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Date of Use 2022-11-20
Wooden
14/07/2023
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Very useful product
Overall I really liked this product and the main reason to have this product at my home beacuse is very helpful in purifying the air , It distributes clean airflow to every corner of the room to protect my kids from dust, pet dander, odors, allergens also it has a nice modern design , and very slim , it's fit in any space so quiet, it won't disturb you while it is working this product works as a little heater when the weather starts to be cold
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Air Performer 8000 series AMF870/35 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Date of Use 2023-06-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Air Performer 8000 series AMF870/35 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Date of Use 2023-06-14
(1)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
(2)Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
(3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
(4)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
(5)The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
(6)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
(7)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols.
(8)From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
(9)Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your appliance requires connection to the Air+ app via Wi-Fi.
(10)Not applicable to heating mode. In heating mode, it uses 2200 W to warm up the air.
(11)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.