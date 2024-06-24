This looks great in my front room and I love that it can be used for both cooling and heating but also for just purifying when not needed for those. The setup of product was easy. The app was easy to use, the remote is a bit annoying as it has to be aim to the right spot, so would’ve been great to be able to select requirements directly on the product. The app is also good for showing information like air quality and allergy risks. The fan is powerful, and heats or cools very efficiently. We have used the fan that during a heat wave and it was so good, a visiting Friend asked if it used water at all as it was so cool. I also love that the osculation can be from none (so at med just at you) 350° (for the whole room) I think the noise level is okay and quieter than a bladed fan, but you can also put on sleep mode to make it quieter and have a dim display. I think this is a great fan (heating or cooling) and also love that it is a great air purifier too, giving us peace of mind of good air in the home.