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How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?

Your Philips lady shaver comes with a shaving head and a trimming head. Watch the videos or read the article below to learn how to shave or trim different areas of your body.

Some models come with two speeds. Select the speed that feels the most comfortable on the area you want to shave. To change the speed setting, when the lady shaver is switched on, press the on-off button again.

Check the box or the user manual to see which attachments come with your model.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10, BRL138/00.

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