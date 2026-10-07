Philips Support How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?

You can use the bikini trimmer head to trim the bikini area and create different styles. You can also attach the bikini trimmer comb to cut hairs to a length of 3mm.

Note: If the cutting element falls off the bikini trimmer head, you can put it back into place. Press the cutting element onto the trimming head so it clicks into place.

When using the device in the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia), ensure you use the trimmer head with the comb attached.

To attach the comb (Image 1):

Place the notch on one side of the comb into the indent on the trimming head. Press the comb onto the trimming head until the notch on the other side of the comb snaps into the indent on the other side of the trimming head. You will hear the comb click into place when it is attached correctly.

To remove the comb (Image 2):

On one side of the comb, place a fingernail between the comb and the trimming head. Pull with your nail until the comb comes off the trimming head. Do not pull at the back or teeth of the comb to remove it