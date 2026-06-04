Search terms

Philips Support

Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

Published on 04 June 2026
Yes, as of version 10.5.0, the Sonicare app syncs with the Apple Health app. 
 

How do I set up the Apple Health app to sync with the Sonicare app? 

Step One: 
Downloaded the Sonicare app from the Apple app store and launch the Sonicare app.

Step Two: 
Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.

Step Three: 
  • In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen
  • Tap on the Settings section 
  • Tap the Apple Health settings section
  • Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page
Note: A Sonicare-connected toothbrush and ongoing use of the Sonicare iOS app are required to sync to the Apple Health app continually. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.