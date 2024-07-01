Search terms

How do I clean my Philips Sonicare Power Flosser?

Published on 01 July 2024

Your Power Flosser should be cleaned once a week. Please see the instructions below, depending on your model.

Cordless Power Flosser

Warning: Do not clean the Cordless Power Flosser while the charging cord and adapter are attached. Unplug the device and close the charging port cover before cleaning.
 
  • Clean the reservoir by gently twisting it clockwise when removed from the power flosser. Hand wash with warm water and mild soap or place in the top rack of a dishwasher.
 
  • Clean the handle by wiping it with a soft cloth and mild soap.
 
  • Clean the nozzles regularly by removing them from the handle and rinsing the tip under warm water. Every few months or if your nozzle becomes clogged, soak it in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.
 

  • The internal components, hose, and handle can be cleaned by filling the reservoir with warm water and 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Point the nozzle at the sink and turn the Cordless Power Flosser on, and run the solution until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean, warm water.

     

 
 

Countertop Power Flosser

  • Clean the reservoir by gently removing it from the unit by simply pulling it up. Hand wash with warm water and mild soap or placing in the dishwasher.
 
  • The base and handle can be cleaned by wiping with a soft cloth and mild soap.
 
  • Clean the nozzles regularly by removing them from the handle and rinsing the tip under warm water. Every few months or if your nozzle becomes clogged, soak the nozzle in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.
 
  • The internal components, hose, and handle can be cleaned by filling the reservoir with warm water and 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Point the nozzle at the sink and turn the Cordless Power Flosser on and run the solution until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean, warm water.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3042/00 , HX3062/00 .

