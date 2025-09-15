Philips Support What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?

Depending on your model of Power Flosser, your unit will come with one or more of these nozzles:

Nozzle ID F1 F2 F3 Nozzle Name Standard Comfort Quad Stream Benefit Provides a single stream of water to remove debris and plaque. Soft rubber nozzle for comfort and ease of positioning for those with sensitive gums Soft rubber nozzle that directs water into a cross-shaped stream that gently removes plaque for an effortlessly thorough clean.