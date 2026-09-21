Can I use essential oils in the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser reservoir?

To keep your Power Flosser functioning properly, the device needs to be cleaned once a week. Follow the cleaning instructions as described below:

Reservoir and lid:

Gently remove the reservoir from the unit. The reservoir can be hand washed with warm water and mild soap or cleaned in the dishwasher.

Base and handle:

When necessary, you can clean the outside of the base and the handle with a soft cloth and mild soap.

Nozzles:

Remove the nozzle from the handle. Rinse the tip under warm water. Every few months, or if your nozzle becomes clogged: Soak the nozzle in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part white vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.

Internal components, hose and handle:

Fill the reservoir with warm water and add 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Remove the handle, point the nozzle at the sink and turn on the product to run the solution through the unit until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean warm water.



If you have followed these instructions and the device is still not working properly, please contact us for additional assistance.