The Philips Avent bottles are made of 100% BPA-free material. The plastic bottle containers are made of polypropylene, polyethersulfone, or polyphenylsulfone. Our glass bottle containers are made from borosilicate glass. The bottle screw rings are made from polypropylene.
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Published on 16 July 2026
BPA-free parts
All Philips Avent parts that come into contact with breast milk and food are 100% BPA-free. The Philips Avent nipples are made of silicone, and the AirFree vent insert is made of PBT and silicone (LSR).