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  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

Discontinued

PerfectCare Elite PlusSteam generator iron

GC9660/36

4.5

| (114) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

PerfectCare Elite Plus is the steam generator that offers easier ironing and faster results with its ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam, for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

  • Up to 520g steam boost

  • 1.8 L detachable water tank

  • OptimalTEMP Technology

  • Intelligent automatic steam

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

No burns – guaranteed

No burns – guaranteed

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

114

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

27/09/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Philips employee

Excellent Steam Generator!

[Employee of philipsglobal] I love this product because of the powerful steam that gets rid of creases easily! The innovative technology also recognizes automatically the steam required when I move the iron over the product and the best part - it doesn't burn! In the past I have burnt many clothes but not with Philips Optimal Temp technology.

Pros

No Burns & automatic powerful steam release

Cons

Slightly expensive but worth it especially for expensive clothes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron

Date of Use 2020-08-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron

Date of Use 2020-08-27

10/07/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Smoothest iron in the market

Super smooth iron, cuts through any wrinkles and you feel like a pro using it!

Pros

Super comfortable and ease of use

Cons

Size can be smaller

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron

Date of Use 2020-01-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron

Date of Use 2020-01-10

30/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb iron

Bought to replace my previous steam generator iron. Light to handle but powerful impact, this makes ironing so easy. Creases disappear like magic. I would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

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