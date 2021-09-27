2 year warranty
Discontinued
Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
PerfectCare Elite Plus is the steam generator that offers easier ironing and faster results with its ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam, for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed.
Ironing brand
Up to 520g steam boost
1.8 L detachable water tank
OptimalTEMP Technology
Intelligent automatic steam
Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Awards
4.5
of 5
114
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Pk16
27/09/2021
United Arab Emirates
Philips employee
Excellent Steam Generator!
[Employee of philipsglobal] I love this product because of the powerful steam that gets rid of creases easily! The innovative technology also recognizes automatically the steam required when I move the iron over the product and the best part - it doesn't burn! In the past I have burnt many clothes but not with Philips Optimal Temp technology.
Pros
No Burns & automatic powerful steam release
Cons
Slightly expensive but worth it especially for expensive clothes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2020-08-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2020-08-27
K777
10/07/2020
United Arab Emirates
Smoothest iron in the market
Super smooth iron, cuts through any wrinkles and you feel like a pro using it!
Pros
Super comfortable and ease of use
Cons
Size can be smaller
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2020-01-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus GC9660/36 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2020-01-10
Dot T
30/09/2026
United Kingdom
Superb iron
Bought to replace my previous steam generator iron. Light to handle but powerful impact, this makes ironing so easy. Creases disappear like magic. I would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron