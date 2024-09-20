STH5030/20
Fashion future: steam meets style
You’ve chosen your outfit, but have no time to iron. Don’t worry, we've got you! Forget clunky irons and embrace the Philips handheld steamer 5000.It’s ready to go in 35 seconds and a joy to use. No-burn guarantee with ultimate fashion flair!See all benefits
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 is ready to steam when you are. Simply set the head to steam clothes on a hanger or a flat surface - and steam away. The adjustable tilting head means it is easy to pack for traveling and can be stored away quickly and easily at home.
Super-easy to use, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 heats up in as little as 35 seconds. You can forget setting up a big old clunky ironing board - now you don’t need one. Just steam and de-wrinkle clothes on hangers, or on a flat surface. Job done.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 will let you get rid of pesky creases on anything in your wardrobe that’s ironable. Eco is your ideal energy-saving default setting. Then Max, with a stronger steam rate, is great for tougher wrinkles and fabrics like cotton.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000's Active heated steam plate means you can safely press the steamer onto any ironable fabrics, even the most delicate, without worrying you’ll damage them. So from fine silks to rugged denim, we've got you covered. The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a no burns guarantee for maximum confidence and care. It keeps all your best-loved outfits looking gorgeous, however delicate.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 has a pointed tip, designed to get right into the trickiest corners and smooth out even the most complicated folds, ruffles and cuffs. That means all your most delicate and detailed pieces will be ready to wear whenever you want. No outfit is off-limits.
On Max level, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 gives you an impressively high steam output for a handheld steamer (Up to 1400 Watts** with up to 24 g/min continuous steam rate). So you can easily de-wrinkle your favourite outfit at top speed and with no compromise.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a 120ml & and additional 200ml detachable water tank. So it’s super-easy to refill when you need to steam for longer, and easy to empty before storing away or packing for a trip. To keep our product style on point, the water tank features a stylish ripple pattern, beautifully depicting the graceful flow of water.
For every thousand Philips handheld steamer 5000 devices we sell, we reduce the use of virgin plastic by as much as 295,000 plastic straws. So you can feel good while you're steaming, not just when you put on your outfit afterwards.
For maximum freshness, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 kills 99.99% of bacteria. So you can feel super confident that the outfit you're about to put on is extra clean and fresh, whether it's been through the wash or has been already worn.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own 2-in-1 travel accessory, so you can keep it tidily stowed away and safe from knocks wherever you go. And whatever outfit you take with you will be safely steamed in minutes, as it transforms into a safety glove, which additionally protects you from accidental steam burns at home or away.
Forget ironing boards, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own Stylemat. Place it underneath your garment on a bed, sofa, table, hang it on a door or any other flat surface that suits you, then steam away. You can steam however and wherever you want. The Stylemat gives you a smooth surface to steam on, and protects your furniture from any damage while you steam. Then, when you’re done, just pack it away in seconds.
