The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.
Greater versatility, performance and convenience**
Multi-angle board,
Dual heating technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Ergonomic iron+ head
Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience
The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.
Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**
Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.
Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed on any ironable fabric
No burns, no worries; OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything, from jeans to silk, worry-free.
Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors
Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors to keep garments fresh and prolong their life.
Detachable base for flexible usage around the house
The detachable base is portable to meet all your needs in the home: from steaming upholstery and curtains, to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect and transport base and iron head as needed.
Retractable top hook for convenient hanging of clothes
The top hook conveniently supports the hangers when ironing garments vertically or when stored. It folds easily when not in use or when ironing horizontally.
Integrated wheels for easy transportation
Integrated wheels conveniently support you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
Long lasting steam performance without needing to descale
No descaling required thanks to the unique design of the dual engines. Ensuring long lasting performance without descaling.
Large 1.2L water tank to de-crease more garments in one go
With the large 1.2L detachable water tank that's 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments than ever in one go.
Fast heatup in no time: 90 seconds
Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last-minute touch-ups.