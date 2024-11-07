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My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise

نشرت في 07 November 2024
If the below instructions don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty. 
If your toothbrush makes a loud noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.
تشغيل إيقاف مؤقت
Sonicare toothbrushes use powerful vibrations to clean your teeth. The sound produced is louder than a manual toothbrush. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.

 
If you turn on your toothbrush without a brush head, it will make more noise. Always ensure that a brush head is attached to your toothbrush.

 
If your toothbrush makes an abnormally loud noise, a loose brush head may be the reason. Ensure the brush head is firmly placed on the handle and not loose. A small gap will remain between the handle and brush head as needed for vibration.
 
Place a brush head correctly
It could also mean that your brush head is worn. We recommend replacing your brush head every three months. You can purchase a new brush head in our online store.
Try the following steps:
Step 1: Remove the brush head from the handle.
Step 2: Turn your toothbrush on.

Is your toothbrush still making a loud or abnormal noise?
  • Yes: your toothbrush is broken. We recommend you request an online repair or exchange.
  • No: if the noise stops, your brush head is defective or worn out. You need to replace your brush head with a new one.
If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush. 
Contact Philips

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