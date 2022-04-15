ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
S9171/23
تم إيقافه
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?
How do I charge my Philips Shaver?
What should I do if my skin feels dry or tight after shaving?
How can I avoid nicks or cuts when shaving?
How do I get a close shave with my Philips electric shaver?
How can I avoid redness or irritation after shaving?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Shaver
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