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ضمان لمدة عامين

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

My Philips Shaver is making a loud noise

If your Philips shaver makes a loud noise when you switch it on, incorrect assembly is the most likely cause. A shaver (re)assembled incorrectly (after cleaning, for example) will emit a rattling noise when used.

Please follow the instructions below to ensure that your shaver has been (re)assembled correctly.

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: S1151/00, X3063/00, X3021/00. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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