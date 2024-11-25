If you see water leaking from your Philips Shaver, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
Note: this information only applies to washable shavers. If your shaver is waterproof, an icon will be printed on the back of the handle depicting a tap or bathtub.
After cleaning your Philips Shaver or using it in the shower, some water may settle between its inner body and the outer shell. This water seeps out by itself over time, and it may seem like the shaver is leaking.
However, please be assured that the inner body of your shaver is completely watertight. This means that the water cannot reach the machinery of your shaver. You can continue to use your shaver without any trouble.
To avoid this issue always shake off your shaver after washing it, and let it completely air dry before use.
If none of these tips help, your shaver may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your shaver.