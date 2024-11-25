Philips Support

My Philips Shaver is leaking water

If you see water leaking from your Philips Shaver, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.



We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.



Note: this information only applies to washable shavers. If your shaver is waterproof, an icon will be printed on the back of the handle depicting a tap or bathtub.

