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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Premium Airfryer حجم XXL

تم إيقافه

الدعم

PremiumAirfryer حجم XXL

HD9860/94

Premium Airfryer حجم XXL

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

سجّل الآن

الدلائل والمستندات

03a_UKCA DoC - English (US)

  • PDF ملف, 144.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

  • PDF ملف, 7.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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