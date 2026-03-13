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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

مجموعة Viva Airfryer

تم إيقافه

الدعم

مجموعة VivaAirfryer

HD9623/84

مجموعة Viva Airfryer

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

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الدلائل والمستندات

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

  • PDF ملف, 33.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

بفضل تقنية TurboStar الفريدة من Philips، أصبح بإمكانك قلي المأكولات باستخدام أقل كمية ممكنة من الزيت، وتحضير أطباق شهية ومطهية بطريقة متساوية. لا حاجة للتسخين المسبق. وعلى الرغم من التصميم الجديد والصغير الحجم، ما زال بإمكانك طهو كمية كبيرة من الطعام.

  • PDF ملف
  • 16 October 2026

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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