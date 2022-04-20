ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
BT5205/23
تم إيقافه
Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I charge my Philips Groomer?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
The battery of my Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper drains out quickly
My Philips Groomer is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
تحقق من شروط الضمان الخاص بك وابدأ عملية تبديل أو إصلاح منتج