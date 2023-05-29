Search terms

HomeRun 7000 Series Aqua

Vacuum and Mop Robot

XU7100/01
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Enjoy a pristine clean every day, with far less effort. The robot delivers ultra-strong suction power and vacuums and mops in one go. It detects small items in the way like shoes or toys, and cleans around them without getting stuck. See all benefits

    Enjoy a pristine clean every day, with far less effort. The robot delivers ultra-strong suction power and vacuums and mops in one go. It detects small items in the way like shoes or toys, and cleans around them without getting stuck. See all benefits

      Daily wet & dry deep cleaning without effort

      • with Auto-Empty station
      • Deep Black & Gold
      • Connected to HomeRun App
      Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

      Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

      The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.

      Detects and avoids small items in the way like shoes or toys

      Detects and avoids small items in the way like shoes or toys

      Forget checking for clear pathways the robot will detect and avoid small items in the way, like shoes or toys, and clean closely around them without getting stuck or bumping into things. The state of the art 3D ToF sensor located at the front of the robot can detect items as small as 2,0 x 2,0cm (W x H). Plus, 8 ToF- sensors in the front bumper continuously detect what lies in front and alongside the robot. The sensors work even in low light situations, so you don't need to keep the lights on when you are away from home.

      Stylish design fits with your home interior

      Stylish design fits with your home interior

      The robot and Auto-Empty station are made from high quality materials with a premium finish to fit in with your home interior. The HomeRun 7000 Series Vacuum and Mop robot is available in two stylish designs to fit in with your home interior: Deep Black & Gold (XU7100/01) and Silk White & Gold (XU7100/02). The white Auto-Empty station is finished with a water-repellent fabric that is easy to maintain.

      Ultra-strong suction power picks up large dirt

      Ultra-strong suction power picks up large dirt

      Ultra-strong suction power (rigorously tested to reach up to 5000 Pa*) can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up underfoot, as well as removing finer dust from deep within crevices, carpets and rugs.

      Empties itself: 30 days hassle-free

      Empties itself: 30 days hassle-free

      The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty Station in less than 30 seconds, using Philips Dual Wave™ technology. Due to its special airflow simultaneously sucking and pushing, nothing is left behind, not even long hairs. The station contains a 3.0-liter disposable, anti-allergy bag that can hold up to 30 days* worth of dust, hairs and other dirt, to enjoy 30 days with no hassle of emptying. The bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

      Intuitive to use - ideal for first time users

      Intuitive to use - ideal for first time users

      The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be user-friendly and intuitive - ideal for first time users. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure youre getting the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned.

      Vibrating mop removes foot prints gently yet effectively

      Vibrating mop removes foot prints gently yet effectively

      The washable mop is made of ultra-fine fibers to efficiently remove 99.99% of bacteria caused by germ carriers like dirty shoes and pet hairs. Its vibrating mop technology removes foot prints gently yet effectively to provide next-level cleaning beyond just vacuuming. The 240 ml water tank allows the robot to mop 130 sqm without refill.

      Cleans up to 180 minutes on a single battery charge

      Cleans up to 180 minutes on a single battery charge

      The powerful 5200 mAh Li-Ion battery ensures a run time of up to 180 minutes of battery run-time, enough for up to 185 SqM. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically return to the station to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it has left off to resume the cleaning.

      Clean each room, just the way you like it

      Clean each room, just the way you like it

      In the Philips HomeRun app, you can select on the map which room(s) should be cleaned in what order. For each room you can specify a cleaning mode, for example Wet & Dry for a regular cleaning of hard floors in the living room, Dry to vacuum only in the bedroom and Intensive for a thorough cleaning of the kitchen. If you wish, you can finetune settings like suction power or wetness of the mop.

      Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

      Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

      The robot uses 360 laser navigation (LiDAR) to scan all rooms and create a precise map in no time. This map is interactive and can be harnessed by the Philips HomeRun app to create a bespoke cleaning plan for your home space. Create and store up to 5 floors worth of detailed maps for your house. Intelligent algorithms help the robot find the most efficient path from room to room and around furniture, while reaching deeper into corners and closer to walls so no area is missed.

      Also cleans in hard-to-reach areas

      Also cleans in hard-to-reach areas

      Thanks to its low height (97mm) it cleans also in hard-to-reach areas under sofas, beds and other furniture. For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. The robot can move around your home without manual help. It can effortlessly cross hurdles up to 20mm, for example drive over door thresholds and onto carpets or rugs. Plus, six anti-drop sensors are located on the bottom of the robot to prevent it from falling from a height or down stairs.

      Control where the robot is allowed to clean

      Control where the robot is allowed to clean

      The intuitive app allows you to control precisely where the robot is allowed to clean. The robot is designed to not miss any area. A No-Go zone is a solution for those areas where the robot is not necessary. A virtual wall sets an imaginary line in your home that the robot will know not to go past. Set up and save No-Mop zones on the map, so that the robot avoid carpets and rugs while it mops the floor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Robot highlights

        Vacuum and Mop in one go
        Yes
        Mopping technology
        Vibrating mop
        Suction power (maximum)
        5000 Pa
        Type of navigation
        360° laser navigation (LiDAR)
        Small obstacle detection
        Yes
        Battery capacity
        5200 mAh
        Battery run time (maximum)
        Up to 180 minutes
        Noise level (minimum)
        ≤66 dB
        Color
        Deep Black & Gold

      • Docking Station

        Charging function
        Yes
        Auto-Empty function
        Yes
        Philips Dual Wave technology
        Yes
        Type of dust bag
        Anti-allergy dust bag
        Size of dust bag
        3.0l

      • App

        App name
        Philips HomeRun
        Connect via Wi-Fi
        Yes, dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
        Connect via Bluetooth
        No
        Languages in the app
        • English
        • German
        • French
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Bahasa Malaysia
        • Bulgarian
        • Croatian
        • Czech
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Estonian
        • Finnish
        • Hungarian
        • Lettish
        • Lithuanian
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Romanian
        • Slovak
        • Slovenian
        • Swedish
        • Vietnamese
        How to use videos
        Yes
        Quick mapping function
        Yes
        Multi-floor mapping
        Yes, save up to 5 maps
        Select which room(s) to clean
        Yes
        Select room cleaning sequence
        Yes
        Select cleaning mode per room
        Yes
        Cleaning modes
        • Wet & Dry
        • Dry
        • Intensive
        • Silent
        • Individual
        Suction power (levels)
        4 levels: Eco, Normal, High, Max
        Mop wetness (levels)
        4 levels: None, Low, Medium, High
        Cleaning path repetition
        1 pass, 2 passes or 5 passes
        Restricted cleaning areas
        • Virtual wall
        • No-Go zone
        • No-Mop zone
        • No-Climb zone
        • Gentle zone
        Clean while you're away: real time map
        Yes
        In-app alerts & notifications
        Yes
        Cleaning report & history
        Yes
        Maintenance dashboard
        Yes
        Scheduled cleaning
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes
        Contact Consumer Care
        Phone

      • Wet cleaning

        Nr. of mop vibrations per minute
        430/min
        Electric water tank to adjust wetness of the mop
        Yes
        Liftable mop
        No
        Washable & wear resistant microfiber mop
        Yes
        Can be used with detergents
        No

      • Dry cleaning

        Carpet boost function
        Yes
        Type of main brush
        Multi-surface rubber brush with bristles
        Nr. of side brushes
        1x
        Type of filter
        Washable EPA11 filter

      • Sensors

        Navigation technology
        LDS laser navigation
        Small obstacle detection technology
        • 3D ToF
        • 8 ToF-sensors
        Obstacle recognition via artificial intelligence
        No
        Carpet detection sensor
        No
        Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
        Yes, 6 sensors
        Station seeker
        Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
        Water tank empty sensor
        Yes
        Dust bin full sensor
        Yes
        Dust bag full sensor
        Yes

      • Maneuverability & Autonomy

        Clean room by room
        Yes
        Obstacle crossing ability
        Up to 20 mm (empty water tank)
        Automatic recharge function
        Yes
        Automatic resume function
        Yes

      • Voice alert & voice control

        Voice alert function via built-in speaker
        Yes
        Voice alert languages
        • English
        • German
        • French
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Bahasa Malaysia
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • Estonian
        • Hungarian
        • Lithuanian
        • Norwegian
        • Romanian
        • Slovak
        • Slovenian
        • Swedish

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Battery run time (minimum)
        Up to 85 minutes
        Battery charging time
        Up to 5 hours
        Battery voltage
        14.4V
        Standby power consumption
        112mA
        Battery can be removed and replaced
        Yes

      • Capacity

        Dust bin capacity
        260 ml
        Water tank capacity
        240 ml
        Range: sqm that can be mopped without refill
        Up to 130 sqm

      • Weight and dimensions

        Robot diameter
        350 mm
        Robot height
        97 mm
        Station width x length x height
        355 x 403 x 471 mm
        Weight of robot
        4.0 kg
        Weight of station
        4.7 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        14.2 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        469 x 399 x 534 mm

      • Accessories included

        Station
        Auto-Empty station
        Washable mop
        2
        Disposable mops
        N/A
        Washable filter
        1
        Main brush
        1
        Side brush
        1
        Brush cleaning tool
        Yes
        Dust bag
        3
        Placemat
        No
        Remote control
        No
        Power cord
        Yes
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes, printed
        User manual
        Digital

