Daily wet & dry deep cleaning without effort
Enjoy a pristine clean every day, with far less effort. The robot delivers ultra-strong suction power and vacuums and mops in one go. It detects small items in the way like shoes or toys, and cleans around them without getting stuck. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.
Forget checking for clear pathways the robot will detect and avoid small items in the way, like shoes or toys, and clean closely around them without getting stuck or bumping into things. The state of the art 3D ToF sensor located at the front of the robot can detect items as small as 2,0 x 2,0cm (W x H). Plus, 8 ToF- sensors in the front bumper continuously detect what lies in front and alongside the robot. The sensors work even in low light situations, so you don't need to keep the lights on when you are away from home.
The robot and Auto-Empty station are made from high quality materials with a premium finish to fit in with your home interior. The HomeRun 7000 Series Vacuum and Mop robot is available in two stylish designs to fit in with your home interior: Deep Black & Gold (XU7100/01) and Silk White & Gold (XU7100/02). The white Auto-Empty station is finished with a water-repellent fabric that is easy to maintain.
Ultra-strong suction power (rigorously tested to reach up to 5000 Pa*) can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up underfoot, as well as removing finer dust from deep within crevices, carpets and rugs.
The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty Station in less than 30 seconds, using Philips Dual Wave™ technology. Due to its special airflow simultaneously sucking and pushing, nothing is left behind, not even long hairs. The station contains a 3.0-liter disposable, anti-allergy bag that can hold up to 30 days* worth of dust, hairs and other dirt, to enjoy 30 days with no hassle of emptying. The bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.
The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be user-friendly and intuitive - ideal for first time users. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure youre getting the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned.
The washable mop is made of ultra-fine fibers to efficiently remove 99.99% of bacteria caused by germ carriers like dirty shoes and pet hairs. Its vibrating mop technology removes foot prints gently yet effectively to provide next-level cleaning beyond just vacuuming. The 240 ml water tank allows the robot to mop 130 sqm without refill.
The powerful 5200 mAh Li-Ion battery ensures a run time of up to 180 minutes of battery run-time, enough for up to 185 SqM. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically return to the station to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it has left off to resume the cleaning.
In the Philips HomeRun app, you can select on the map which room(s) should be cleaned in what order. For each room you can specify a cleaning mode, for example Wet & Dry for a regular cleaning of hard floors in the living room, Dry to vacuum only in the bedroom and Intensive for a thorough cleaning of the kitchen. If you wish, you can finetune settings like suction power or wetness of the mop.
The robot uses 360 laser navigation (LiDAR) to scan all rooms and create a precise map in no time. This map is interactive and can be harnessed by the Philips HomeRun app to create a bespoke cleaning plan for your home space. Create and store up to 5 floors worth of detailed maps for your house. Intelligent algorithms help the robot find the most efficient path from room to room and around furniture, while reaching deeper into corners and closer to walls so no area is missed.
Thanks to its low height (97mm) it cleans also in hard-to-reach areas under sofas, beds and other furniture. For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. The robot can move around your home without manual help. It can effortlessly cross hurdles up to 20mm, for example drive over door thresholds and onto carpets or rugs. Plus, six anti-drop sensors are located on the bottom of the robot to prevent it from falling from a height or down stairs.
The intuitive app allows you to control precisely where the robot is allowed to clean. The robot is designed to not miss any area. A No-Go zone is a solution for those areas where the robot is not necessary. A virtual wall sets an imaginary line in your home that the robot will know not to go past. Set up and save No-Mop zones on the map, so that the robot avoid carpets and rugs while it mops the floor.
