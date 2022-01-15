Complete house clean.
Clean your full home with maximum power on a single charge with Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series. It's the only rechargeable, high-power stick vacuum that cleans more than 125m² in one charge*, thanks to the 360° suction nozzle. See all benefits
If you want to have the best performance, you will always use your cleaning device in the MAX setting. In a cordless vacuum cleaner, it is not always possible, since the runtime in TURBO will run out fast. What if you could have a cordless vacuum cleaner that will last enough to cover your full house? Thanks to the longest MAX* performance runtime in any stick, with the newest generation lithium-ion batteries, you can clean more than 125m² on a single charge.
When you clean, you always want to be sure that everything that is on the floor will be picked up by your device in one go, without passing on the same surface more than once. The universal 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust & dirt in each stroke, leaving nothing on the floor! Thanks to its patented 360° suction technology, it picks up more dust & dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count!
Different needs require different options. Our durable and long-lasting 25V lithium-ion batteries will give you up to 70 minutes cleaning time in eco mode, 35 minutes in normal mode, and 28 minutes in turbo mode, before you need to recharge.
What if we told you that your floor is full of hidden dust and dirt? Most of the dirt on the floor is not visible with the human eyes. Now, dust, fluff, hair, and crumbs are easy to spot and capture, due to the LED lights in the nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, to help you cleaning everywhere at any moment.
Philips PowerCyclone 10 is our latest bagless technology, now incorporated in a cordless vacuum cleaner. PowerCyclone 10 will maintain stronger suction for longer, with 30% higher efficiency.
PowerBlade digital motor generates extreme airspeed enabling the nozzle to pick more dust and dirt from all sides. Thanks to the Smart Digital Display, you can always control the motor and adjust its speed to your needs! Our Smart Digital Display will also show you when the filter needs to be cleaned. The filter cleaning indicator will help you take care of the maintenance of the product, always ensuring the highest performance.
Different surfaces require different nozzles and accessories. In Philips sticks, accessories are easy to use and always at hand with one click, like the small crevice integrated in the handheld and the brush attachment integrated in the tube. For any extra needs there is the mini turbo brush ideal for removing pet hair and the extra long crevice tool for hard to reach areas.
Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series is flexible and easy to manoeuvre in tight and difficult-to-reach spots. The dust bucket is attached at the top so your cordless vacuum can fit in lower angles and even slide fully flat along the floor to reach under low furniture.
