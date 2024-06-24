XC3031/61
Expose hidden dust. Remove it in one go.
Thoroughly clean your floors in one go with the Philips Cordless Vacuum 3000 Series. Our LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt before capturing it with PowerCyclone 8 technology. Up to 60 minutes of runtime¹ makes cleaning your home easySee all benefits
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Our powerful technology delivers the perfect combination of efficiency and results. It's engineered for high dust pick-up while ensuring you still get up to 60 mins of runtime on normal mode¹, and 15 mins on turbo².
Make every move count with our LED nozzle. It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean.
Clean your home in one go with a battery that lasts for up to 60 minutes in normal mode¹, and 15 minutes in turbo².
Remove dust and dirt from hard-to-reach places with our precise nozzle. It's designed to slide extremely close to walls and plinths, capturing stubborn particles of dirt.
99.9% of fine dust and dirt remains sealed³ inside thanks to three ultra-fine filters. So once it's removed from your floor it stays that way.
Our digital motor ensures your cordless vacuum cleaner is both durable and powerful.
Want to keep cleaning without re-charging? Our detatchable battery means you can you swap in a charged battery and pick up where you left off almost immediately ⁴.
Need to reach areas above ground level, like inside cupboards or on the sofa? The Philips 3000 Series converts into a handheld vacuum for easy maneuverability, no matter what your cleaning needs are.
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