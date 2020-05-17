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  • Here comes the bass Here comes the bass Here comes the bass

    In-ear headphones with mic

    TAE4105WT/00

    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!

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    In-ear headphones with mic

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    Here comes the bass

    • 10mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear
    • White

    Punchy bass. Clear sound

    What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm neodymium drivers, and comfortable listening from earbuds that fit just right.

    Rock your music in real comfort

    An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

    Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

    Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

    3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers.

    Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10  mm
      Sensitivity
      104  dB
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      symmetrical
      Finishing of connector
      nickel plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      38  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      18.1  cm
      Gross weight
      1.823  kg
      Height
      24.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10966 4
      Nett weight
      0.32112  kg
      Tare weight
      1.50188  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.2  cm
      Height
      10.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.04014  kg
      Gross weight
      0.193  kg
      Tare weight
      0.15286  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10966 1

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10966 7
      Gross weight
      0.054  kg
      Nett weight
      0.01338  kg
      Tare weight
      0.04062  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      8  cm
      Width
      3  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Weight
      0.01208  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20087 6

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