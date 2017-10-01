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  • Great sound for TV listening Great sound for TV listening Great sound for TV listening

    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    SHP2500/10

    Great sound for TV listening

    This full-size headphone for HiFi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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    See all TV Headphones

    Great sound for TV listening

    • Home TV music
    • Long-wearing comfort
    • In-line volume control

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      9 - 23 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      50 mW
      Sensitivity
      95 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Two-parallel, symmetric
      Cable length
      6 m
      Type of cable
      OFC
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 58428 3
      Length
      34.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      21.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.602  kg
      Height
      24.7  cm
      Nett weight
      0.903  kg
      Tare weight
      0.699  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      10.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 58427 6
      Gross weight
      0.413  kg
      Nett weight
      0.301  kg
      Tare weight
      0.112  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19  cm
      Width
      17.5  cm
      Depth
      9.5  cm
      Weight
      0.3  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      3.5 mm optical cable
      Included adapters
      3.5-6.3 mm adapter plug

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

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