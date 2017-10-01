Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Great sound for TV listening
This full-size headphone for HiFi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits
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Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Great sound for TV listening
- Home TV music
- Long-wearing comfort
- In-line volume control
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Frequency range
-
9 - 23 000 Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
40 mm
- Impedance
-
32 Ohm
- Maximum power input
-
50 mW
- Sensitivity
-
95 dB (1K Hz)
- Driver type
-
Dynamic
-
Connectivity
- Cable Connection
-
Two-parallel, symmetric
- Cable length
-
6 m
- Type of cable
-
OFC
- Finishing of connector
-
chrome-plated
- Headphone socket
-
3.5
mm
-
Outer Carton
- EAN
-
87 12581 58428 3
- Length
-
34.5
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
21.5
cm
- Gross weight
-
1.602
kg
- Height
-
24.7
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.903
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.699
kg
-
Convenience
- Volume control
-
Yes
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
24.5
cm
- Packaging type
-
Box
- Type of shelf placement
-
Hanging
- Width
-
19.5
cm
- Depth
-
10.7
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
87 12581 58427 6
- Gross weight
-
0.413
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.301
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.112
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
19
cm
- Width
-
17.5
cm
- Depth
-
9.5
cm
- Weight
-
0.3
kg
-
Accessories
- Others
-
3.5 mm optical cable
- Included adapters
-
3.5-6.3 mm adapter plug
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
- Wearing style
-
Headband
- Ear coupling material
-
Fabric
- Ear fitting
-
Over-ear
- Earcup type
-
Closed-back
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