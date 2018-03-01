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    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    SCF553/05

    Easy sip

    This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

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    Easy sip

    Sippy cup with soft spout for easy drinking

    • Easy sip
    • 9oz/260ml
    • 9m+
    • boy
    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

    Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

    The one-piece silicone spout is easy to drink from: liquid starts flowing when pressure is applied to the spout.

    One piece silicone spout for easy assembly

    The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.

    Rippled container shape for steady grip

    Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cup. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Replacement part
      Replacement spout SCF246

    • Weight and dimensions

      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      69x111x118  mm
      Product weight
      0.05  kg

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Silicone spout
      1  pcs
      Spout cup
      Polypropylene, silicone rubber
      Hygiene cap
      1  pcs
      Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
      1  pcs

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