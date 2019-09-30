NT5650/16
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy & efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.See all benefits
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Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.
A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
A complete solution precision trimmer. The detail attachment helps style stubble, sideburns and necklines with high control and visibility.
The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.
The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.
Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.
The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.
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