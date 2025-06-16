Cook one large meal, or two meals at the same time
Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray
Space-saving ergonomic drawer design
Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*
RapidAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses hot rapid airflow to create tasty crisp & tender snacks and side dishes.
Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray
Remove the divider to combine two 3.55L baskets into a spacious 7.1L baking tray. It fits up to 900g of fries, 1200g of veggies, or 10 chicken drumsticks. Alternatively, use the large basket to cook two 1kg whole chickens.
Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.
Our compact Dual Basket Airfryer saves 40% space.** The drawer includes two strong horizontal handles for safe, comfortable handling even when full.
Time your dishes to finish together
Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.
Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.
Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.
Reheat tasty leftovers in no time
Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave.
With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu
Set time and temperature to activate one of 10 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.
Save time and energy
Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 75% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***
Easy cleanup
Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meal.