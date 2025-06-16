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    1000 Series Airfryer Dual Basket

    NA150/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Our most compact dual basket airfryer

    Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray with the detachable divider. Cook anything from a two-ingredient meal to a large roast, always crispy and tender thanks to our RapidAir Technology.

    See all benefits

    1000 Series Airfryer Dual Basket

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    Our most compact dual basket airfryer

    Cook one large meal, or two meals at the same time

    • Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
    • Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray
    • Space-saving ergonomic drawer design
    Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

    Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

    RapidAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses hot rapid airflow to create tasty crisp & tender snacks and side dishes.

    Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

    Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

    Remove the divider to combine two 3.55L baskets into a spacious 7.1L baking tray. It fits up to 900g of fries, 1200g of veggies, or 10 chicken drumsticks. Alternatively, use the large basket to cook two 1kg whole chickens.

    Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

    Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

    Our compact Dual Basket Airfryer saves 40% space.** The drawer includes two strong horizontal handles for safe, comfortable handling even when full.

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

    Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.

    Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

    Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

    Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave.

    With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

    With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

    Set time and temperature to activate one of 10 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

    Save time and energy

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 75% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***

    Easy cleanup

    Easy cleanup

    Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meal.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Black
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2450 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      60 Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      7L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      8
      Cooking methods
      • Bake
      • Stir fry
      • Defrost
      • Fry
      • Roast
      • Reheat
      • Cook from frozen
      • Grill
      • Sautee
      • One-pot cooking
      Number of baskets
      2
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200°C
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 Years
      Single or dual basket
      Dual basket
      Connectivity
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      295
      Product Width
      437
      Product Height
      301
      Product Weight
      5.76 kg
      Product Dimension
      295 x 437 x 301 mm
      Package Length
      330
      Package Width
      470
      Package Height
      335
      Package Weight
      7.37 kg
      Package Dimension
      330 x 470 x 335 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable

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    • *Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • **Compared to NA35x and NA55x models
    • ***Internal lab measurement NA15x with salmon vs. an A class oven, exact results vary per product type and recipe
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