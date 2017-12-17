MG5760/13
Advanced styling & precision
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 7 quality tools for facial styling. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.See all benefits
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This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.
The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) and 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm).
Tackle hair on any part of your body with a single charge. This Philips trimmer has a powerful battery that can be used for 3 hours on a single 1-hr charge.
Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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