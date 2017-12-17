Search terms

EN
AR
  • Advanced styling & precision Advanced styling & precision Advanced styling & precision

    Multigroom series 5000 7-in-1, Face

    MG5760/13

    Advanced styling & precision

    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 7 quality tools for facial styling. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multigroom series 5000 7-in-1, Face

    Similar products

    See all Multigroomers

    Advanced styling & precision

    7-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

    • 7 tools
    • DualCut technology
    • 3 hour runtime
    • Rinseable attachments
    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

    Trim and style your facial hair with 7 tools

    Trim and style your facial hair with 7 tools

    This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    3 combs for trimming your face

    3 combs for trimming your face

    2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) and 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm).

    Enough battery for 3 hours of runtime

    Enough battery for 3 hours of runtime

    Tackle hair on any part of your body with a single charge. This Philips trimmer has a powerful battery that can be used for 3 hours on a single 1-hr charge. 

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

    Store it and stay organized

    Store it and stay organized

    Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

    4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

    4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Styling tools
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision shaver
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      Facial styling
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee
      Number of tools
      7 tools

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Storage pouch
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Run time
      3 hours
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design

      Handle
      No-slip rubber grip

    • Service

      4-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      DualCut technology
      Cut in two directions
      Self-sharpening blades
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      100% Waterproof
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.