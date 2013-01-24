Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Keep your shaver like new
The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day See all benefits
The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.
The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.
The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone
The alcohol-free, skin-friendly formula gives you a fresh and hygienic shave, and it is designed to protect against skin irritation
The new cartridge liquid for the SmartClean system has a unique formula and a pleasant fragrance. It hygienically cleans your shaver, while leaving a fresh scent on your shaving heads.
The Philips SmartClean system with cleaning cartridges is the first shaver cleaning system that effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel.
One Philips cleaning cartridge lasts for up to 3 months of weekly usage. This 2-pack gives you 6 months of convenient cleaning.
The cleaning cartridges are suitable for all shavers with the SmartClean system.
Items included
Capacity