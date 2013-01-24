Home
Cleaning cartridge

JC302/50
  • Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new
    Keep your shaver like new

    The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Keep your shaver like new

      For all SmartClean systems

      • 2-pack
      • Cleans
      • Lubricates
      • Refreshes
      Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

      Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

      The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone

      Skin-friendly formula for a fresh and hygienic shave

      Skin-friendly formula for a fresh and hygienic shave

      The alcohol-free, skin-friendly formula gives you a fresh and hygienic shave, and it is designed to protect against skin irritation

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      The new cartridge liquid for the SmartClean system has a unique formula and a pleasant fragrance. It hygienically cleans your shaver, while leaving a fresh scent on your shaving heads.

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      The Philips SmartClean system with cleaning cartridges is the first shaver cleaning system that effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel.

      6 months of convenient cleaning

      6 months of convenient cleaning

      One Philips cleaning cartridge lasts for up to 3 months of weekly usage. This 2-pack gives you 6 months of convenient cleaning.

      For all SmartClean systems

      For all SmartClean systems

      The cleaning cartridges are suitable for all shavers with the SmartClean system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cleaning Cartridge
        2  pcs

      • Capacity

        Cleaning Cartridge
        2x 5,75 fl oz / 2x 170 ml

