Shaver series 7000

Wet & Dry electric shaver

S7782/71
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Motion Control sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      Reduces friction on skin to minimize irritation

      Reduces friction on skin to minimize irritation

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-tech beads per square millimeter, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimize irritation.

      Powerful performance in every pass

      Powerful performance in every pass

      With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke**. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Enhanced shaving experience with app

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalize your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        • Motion control indicator
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Battery type
        Li-ion

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Color(s)
        Midnight Blue
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Software

        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Accessories

        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Quick Clean Pod
        • 1 cartridge included
        • Yes
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Travel and storage
        Travel case

            • compared to non-coated material
            • * Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
            • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
            • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

