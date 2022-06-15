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    Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

    HY1100/04

    Overall Rating / 5
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    One up your brushing

    The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One?

    See all benefits

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    Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

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    One up your brushing

    • The One that cleans better
    • The One for on-the-go
    • The One without hassle
    • The One in multiple colors
    Good vibrations

    Good vibrations

    Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.

    Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

    Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

    The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.

    Routine made easy with brushing guidance

    Routine made easy with brushing guidance

    Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.

    A color for every style

    A color for every style

    From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

    Brush for 90 days with one battery

    Brush for 90 days with one battery

    Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

    Keep your brush fresh

    Keep your brush fresh

    Dentists recommend changing your brush head every three months for the best results. Philips One brush heads come in a variety of vibrant colors, so you can update your look as well as your brush head every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      AAA alkaline
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 90 days

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Midnight Blue

    • Compatibility

      Brush head compatibility
      • Only compatible with
      • Philips One handles
      Handle compatibility
      • Not compatible with other
      • Philips Sonicare brush heads

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Philips One
      Brush heads
      1 Philips One brush head
      Travel case
      Philips One travel case
      AAA Alkaline
      One

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Philips One by Sonicare handle
    • Philips One by Sonicare Brush Head
    • Travel case

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